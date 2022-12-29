Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Daughter Wants Child To Have His Last Name

Lunden Alexis Roberts, mother of Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter Navy, has asked an Arkansas court to change the child’s name to Biden.

The motion was filed Tuesday by Roberts’ attorney in Arkansas’ 16th Circuit Court in her paternity case against Hunter Biden, Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette (NWADG) first reported.

Stripper mom of Hunter Biden’s daughter wants kid to have ‘powerful’ last name https://t.co/RHu627BWZZ pic.twitter.com/O5rDmRjYjo — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2022

Attorney Clinton Lancaster said in a Tuesday filing that Navy Joan Roberts would “benefit from carrying the Biden family name” because it is “now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful,” the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Joe Biden Addresses Possible Prosecution Of Son Hunter)

“To the extent this [estrangement] is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family,” Lancaster added, the Post continued.

Roberts’ paternity case against Biden was originally settled in March 2020 before it was reopened in September when he filed a motion for his child support payments to be reduced. In the motion, Biden cited a “substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income,” according to NWADG.

In a filing by Roberts’ legal team, Biden is accused of “attempting to stifle discovery into his financial affairs while simultaneously reducing his child support obligation on the claim that he now earns less income,” NWADG reported. Roberts also asked for information related to a federal investigation into Biden’s taxes.

Roberts is originally from Batesville, Arkansas, and reportedly met Biden when she worked for him in Washington, D.C. Their daughter was born in August 2018 and the paternity suit began May 2019, following Biden’s marriage to his second wife Melissa, according to NWADG.

A 2019 DNA test confirmed Biden is the father of the child and he settled with Roberts shortly after.