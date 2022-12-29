MSNBC Host ‘Shocked And Appalled’ Her Kids Passed On COVID Boosters

A MSNBC host described being “shocked and appalled” Thursday after her children declined to get COVID-19 boosters.

“I had a strange conversation with my 22-year-old and my 16-year-old last night, I said, ‘Okay, I booked you in for COVID updates, you’re both back for holidays, you’re going to get your boosters,’ and both of them said, ‘No, we don’t want to. We’ve had enough vaccines and we don’t think we need them,’” Katty Kay told Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on “Morning Joe.” (RELATED: CNN Host Presses White House Covid Czar On Military Vax Mandate: ‘Do You Think It’s A Mistake?’)

“How can you — I was sort of shocked and appalled, but is this the kind of response you’re seeing from young people at the moment, that they think this is over and they don’t need any more vaccines?” Kay asked Emanuel.

WATCH:

State Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo of Florida issued a warning in October regarding COVID-19 vaccines, claiming an increase in deaths due to cardiac issues among men between the ages of 18 and 39.

“This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” an Oct. 7 release from the Florida Department of Health said. “With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.”

“We keep thinking vaccines are going to prevent getting Covid. They don’t prevent getting Covid,” Emanuel told Kay. “What they prevent is serious illness, hospitalization and death. And young people think they’re invincible — and yes, they are at lower risk from Covid, but that’s not zero risk.”

President Joe Biden signed the 2023 defense bill into law Friday, which ended the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel.

