Ryan Leaf Claims Denver Broncos Were Always Going To Fire Nathaniel Hackett Because He Didn’t ‘Lure’ Aaron Rodgers

Well, this is interesting to say the least.

After being disastrous this season with a current 4-11 record and the Christmas Day 51-14 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos made the move to fire Nathaniel Hackett from his head coaching position. However, this may have been Denver’s plan for a while now, according to former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf.

Leaf was speaking on NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ when he said that he believes the only reason why the Broncos hired Hackett in the first place was to attempt to bring in Aaron Rodgers, rather than Russell Wilson.

“Nathaniel Hackett was always going to be out, I do believe, with the way the season went,” said Leaf. “I do believe that he was naturally put into place in some way, shape or form to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver.”

If this is true, I get Denver’s logic with it. When Hackett was the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers back in 2020, he and Rodgers had the most potent offense in the entire National Football League when it came to points-per-game, according to StatMuse.

But did the Broncos honestly think that was going to be enough to lure Aaron Rodgers? Did they really think that an offensive coordinator who Rodgers didn’t even work with that long was really going to pull him in? (RELATED: THE RUMORS ARE FALSE! Hooters Makes It Clear It Is Not Shutting Down)

Like I said, I get the logic, but what a horrible strategy to put all of your eggs into one basket, and now you’re stuck in a position where you’re trash with no clear vision (nor a head coach at that) and you’re locked in with Russell Wilson because of his massive contract.

What a horrendous situation the Denver Broncos put themselves in, if again, this is true.