JARED WHITLEY: Survival Is Sexist

Of everything said already about Brittney Griner, perhaps the most common wisecrack was that she’s the first WNBA anyone had heard of. An athletic marvel at 6’9”, Griner could outplay almost any man on the planet. But it doesn’t matter, because where she couldn’t outplay anyone was the NBA.

As this drama has unfolded, so-called progressives have maligned another lady athlete for being too popular: Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne. With 2.6 million followers on Instagram, Dunne earns $2 million in endorsements per year — just from posting perfectly clean pictures of herself being beautiful and adorable. (RELATED: CARRIE SHEFFIELD: Here’s How Liberal Media Is Dehumanizing Unborn Children)

Griner makes one-tenth of that, and the NBA’s massive revenue subsidizes her salary because of course the WNBA has never made a profit.

The tale of these two athletes illustrates an intractable law of human nature, one that cannot be changed by all the gender studies classes, feminist bookstores, or shared pronouns in the world: people like feminine women.

That is not fair, but the world doesn’t care about arbitrary definitions of fairness. It’s not survival of the fairest — it’s survival of the fittest.

Although the Internet has been weaponized to advance the progressive cause, the Internet’s pure free market keeps reinforcing traditionalism. It’s no accident the same self-righteous, virtue-signaling Hollywood producers who protected Harvey Weinstein have to force female action heroes on us over the objections of their — probably mostly male — accountants.

Last year, Spider-Man made $804 million while Black Widow made just $183 million, because no one wants to watch a 110 pound actress fight highly accommodating stuntmen five times stronger than them.

The human brain is hard-wired to appreciate female beauty and male athleticism, expressions of the power to give life and the strength to defend it. If someone insists they believe in evolution they must concede these obvious implications of evolutionary biology.

Furthermore, while no one legitimately cares about female basketball players or action heroes, industries where beauty is a competitive factor are dominated by women, especially online where hot girl equals clicks. There is precious little male “representation” in ASMR, for example, because everyone would rather watch relaxation videos from girls as cute as Gibi (4.5 million subscribers) or Glow (1.7 million).

And (gasp) female fashion and adult models make a lot more than their male counterparts.

None of this should be surprising, though some of the unforeseeable outcomes of radical 21st century feminism are, like the re-invention polygamy, the success of “50 Shades of Grey,” and the paradox of gender equality convincing women to stay out of STEM.

Males will always dominate STEM as long as it is a more reliable way to attract women. “That’s why we’re building bridges, climbing mountains exploring uncharted territories,” as Jerry Seinfeld taught us. “You think we wanna do these things? Nobody wants to build a bridge. It’s really, really hard.”

He was joking, but none of these cultural touchpoints are funny. Every civilization in human history has survived because its men built and defended its walls so women inside them could safely raise its next generation. The social scientists who deny this have brought our world to the brink of chaos.

This is, however, not new. In his prophetic “Fate of Empires” essay, Sir John Glubb wrote in 1976 that, “An increase in the influence of women in public life has often been associated with national decline … Soon after this period, government and public order collapsed, and foreign invaders overran the country. The resulting increase in confusion and violence made it unsafe for women to move unescorted in the streets, with the result that this feminist movement collapsed.”

And today we have “no go” zones created by Angela Merkel, “grooming gangs” police are afraid to stop, and the French woman raped by the “refugee” she let into her own home. Europe has always been ahead of America in its so-called progress, but we’re well on our way there.

No one planned it, but both the end of the draft and Roe v Wade happened in 1973. In the same year, our civilization decided men must no longer risk their lives to protect it nor must women have babies to extend it. Exactly 50 years later and the outcome is what anyone would expect. Birth rates in the US are lowest they have ever been while the U.S. military cannot meet its recruiting goals.

Under President Joe Biden, America lost the war in Afghanistan. Our military had the most advanced military technology ever, but the Taliban had undiluted testosterone.

And they recently announced that all women were barred from universities, and that most girls are forbidden from school past the sixth grade. They didn’t announce the sex slavery, so it’s probably even worse than what we know.

What a victory for feminism.

The fact that more people want to see Dunne smiling than Griner playing basketball is a fun oddity, the fact that girls are being raped instead of taught to read is not.

This is the best of times for those who want to make our society “fair,” but it presages the worst of times for the future. Because survival is sexist.

Jared Whitley is a longtime D.C. and Utah politico and award-winning political writer, having worked in the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch, the Bush White House and the defense industry. He has an MBA from Hult International Business School in Dubai.

