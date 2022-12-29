Actress Jameela Jamil Reveals She Has Rare Disorder, Says She Was ‘Made Fun Of’

Famous actress Jameela Jamil posted a TikTok video Dec. 27 to share her struggles with a rare disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

The 36-year-old star of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” tugged at her face and demonstrated the elasticity of her skin. Her cheeks stretched significantly from side to side and in every direction.

“Jesus Christ, that is not an app, that is not a filter, that is just my face,” she said in the video.

“Look how elastic that is,” Jamil said as she tugged at the skin around her mouth. She explained the disorder affected the body’s connective tissues.

Jamil said that she went public with the video in order to raise awareness about the condition and help others that suffer from the same symptoms, “in spite of the fact that people like to make fun of me over my health.”

The actress explained that her disorder pertains to her joints and proceeded to hyper-extend her arm to demonstrate the abnormal way it bent backwards.

“As you can see, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the right and the wrong way,” Jamil said in the video.

“Yes, that is very sexy, thanks for asking,” she quipped.

She went on to inform her fans about the reality of living with this condition.

“It’s a really serious condition and it impacts every single part of your body and it even affects your mind,” Jamil said.

“It’s very dangerous to not know you have if you have it because of the way it impacts bruising, bleeding, healing, if you wanna have a baby,” she said. She went on to describe the many ways “it makes pregnancy so much more complicated.”

Jamil then told fans that if kids are suffering from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome they shouldn’t be involved in contact sports and mentioned that she had been diagnosed when she was 9 years old. (RELATED: ‘Came Back Negative’: Paige Spiranac Reveals Recent Health Scare)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

The actress also explained how deeply her life as affected.

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs, because I’m worried I’m already at a huge disadvantage with my health,” she said.

She went on to say “it makes you clumsier sometimes. It makes your joint swell sometimes. It means that you dislocate, it means your teeth are harder to work on.”

Jamil told fans that she and others with this condition also suffer from migraines and have to deal with allergies that pop up without warning.

“Its why I carry an epi pen everywhere cause you never know when you’re suddenly going become allergic to one of your favorite foods, Jamil said.

“People who have it look really well, we look really healthy.”

She urged anyone suffering from joint pain, bruising or symptoms she may have described to go get checked out.

“Please find out before it’s too late.”