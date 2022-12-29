Editorial

REPORT: Terrell Owens Talked With Dallas Cowboys About Possible NFL Return, Deal Fell Through

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens attends the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge presented by Bowlero at Bowlero Matthews on October 05, 2022 in Matthews, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for PBABowleroCorp )

Andrew Powell Contributor
He might be 49 years old, but Terrell Owens is still sculpted like a Greek statue.

Believe it or not, the 49-year-old NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is interested in making a comeback to the league and he was actually in negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys to make that return, according to Sports Illustrated.

If the deal would have worked out, it would have been Owens’ second stint with the Cowboys organization.

Talks between Owens and Dallas fell apart after the former wide receiver reportedly asked for too much money.

But don’t worry, T.O. fans. This doesn’t mean that Owens isn’t coming back to the NFL now; the Dallas Cowboys aren’t his only choice. According to his agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, Esq., Owens has been in talks with multiple teams across the National Football League.

I badly want to see Owens back in the NFL. When I first saw this headline to blog about, I originally thought of all of the fun chaos that T.O. put us through in his career. (RELATED: NFL Completely Annihilates NBA In Christmas TV Ratings)

How can you not like this guy?

Oh, the entertainment value. Make me grab my popcorn, T.O. Come back!