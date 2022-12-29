REPORT: Terrell Owens Talked With Dallas Cowboys About Possible NFL Return, Deal Fell Through

He might be 49 years old, but Terrell Owens is still sculpted like a Greek statue.

Believe it or not, the 49-year-old NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is interested in making a comeback to the league and he was actually in negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys to make that return, according to Sports Illustrated.

If the deal would have worked out, it would have been Owens’ second stint with the Cowboys organization.

Possible Reunion: 49-year old free agent WR Terrell Owens has been in contact with the #Cowboys about rejoining the team and NFL “We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning”https://t.co/QeAbuB4DL2 pic.twitter.com/1PjHnKYdco — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2022

Talks between Owens and Dallas fell apart after the former wide receiver reportedly asked for too much money.

Update: Despite the communication, Terrell Owens won’t be signing with the #Cowboys at this time, according to a source. The source tells me that one of the reasons it isn’t happening is Owens is asking for more money from the team. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2022

But don’t worry, T.O. fans. This doesn’t mean that Owens isn’t coming back to the NFL now; the Dallas Cowboys aren’t his only choice. According to his agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, Esq., Owens has been in talks with multiple teams across the National Football League.

I badly want to see Owens back in the NFL. When I first saw this headline to blog about, I originally thought of all of the fun chaos that T.O. put us through in his career. (RELATED: NFL Completely Annihilates NBA In Christmas TV Ratings)

How can you not like this guy?

Oh, the entertainment value. Make me grab my popcorn, T.O. Come back!