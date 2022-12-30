Alleged Suspect In Idaho Slayings Was Reportedly Studying Criminology

The alleged suspect arrested Friday in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students was reportedly studying criminology at a nearby university.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the early hours of the morning. He was wanted on a warrant for first degree murder, according to NPR.

Kohberger was reportedly a student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, studying criminology, NPR reported, noting the university’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology listed a Ph.D. student by the same name. The university is less than 10 miles from the University of Idaho. Kohberger appeared to have been pursuing a doctorate in the subject after seemingly receiving a master of arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in 2022, the New York Post reported.

Screenshots circulating on social media are reportedly taken from Kohberger’s Reddit page, where he allegedly asked former prisoners to participate in a criminology study during his time at DeSales.

Kohberger purportedly asked for participants so he could “understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” according to the alleged Reddit post. “This study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience.”

Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the Idaho murder suspect https://t.co/evf5735mLD pic.twitter.com/p27LEEA6Q4 — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2022

Kaylee Goncalves (21), Madison Mogen (21), Ethan Chapin (20) and Xana Kernodle (20) were murdered at some point between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Nov. 13. Local police answered to a report of an unconscious person at around 11:58 a.m., and found the four students fatally stabbed on the second and third floors of the college home upon arrival.