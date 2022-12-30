NFL Legend Brian Urlacher Rips Biden Admin For Saying ‘People Aren’t Just Walking Across’ Southern Border

NFL Hall of Fame middle linebacker Brian Urlacher blasted the Biden administration for saying “people aren’t just walking across” the U.S.-Mexico border during a Friday Newsmax appearance.

“You know that you see some things on TV from the administration saying that people aren’t just walking across. No, they are just walking across, they’re just literally getting dropped off a hundred feet from the border, at least the Yuma sector, and they’re walking across, and then they get arrested, you know, they get processed,” Urlacher said, adding that agents were so busy processing migrants that they could not patrol the border. (RELATED: Red States Are ‘Overstating What’s Happening At The Border,’ ACLU Deputy Director Says)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed “it’s not like somebody walks over” during a heated exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy in an Aug. 29 press briefing. Daily Caller News Foundation investigative reporter Jennie Taer posted video of people walking across the border on Twitter Aug. 30.

WATCH:

Former NFL players Nick Lowery and Randy Grimes accompanied Urlacher on his most recent December trip, where they visited Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona. Urlacher went to the border to see what was going on for himself, expressing doubt at what he saw on media outlets, adding that he also wanted to show support for Border Patrol agents and that he was stunned by “[h]ow easy it was to get across.”

“We actually were on the Colorado River in a boat and saw six guys just kinda walk across into the United States right there in the middle of the day like it was nothing, they walk up, they get arrested, they get processed, they get released in two days. That’s the process of getting into the United States,” Urlacher told host Bob Sellers about his trip to the border in September.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP reported encountering 230,000 people in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023, and another 233,470 people in November, the second month of fiscal year 2023, according to a Friday release.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that it carried out almost 250,000 “individual movements of noncitizens,” including the removal of 2,667 “known or suspected gang members” and 55 “known or suspected terrorists” during fiscal year 2022. ICE spent $324 million on dental, mental health and medical services for those detained by the agency.

“That’s why we went down there the first time as well, to meet them and spend some time with them, but just trying to show that we do support them and they’re not on their own,” Urlacher said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.