Buffalo City Council President Darius Pridgen Blames ‘Global Warming’ For Historic Snowstorm

Buffalo City Council President Darius Pridgen told MSNBC on Thursday that he believes global warming is to blame for the deadly snow storm that struck the city over Christmas.

Pridgen, while being interviewed by MSNBC, refused to criticize Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown for the city’s response to a massive winter snowstorm that has thus far claimed the lives of at least 28 people. “At the end of the day, this city got hit like it has never been hit before, and it’s always easy to look back, but I think what people want, especially people who are under the same type of strain, is for us to work together,” Pridgen said.

Buffalo City Council Pres. @DariusPridgen: Unfair to criticize Mayor Byron Brown over storm response; “I believe global warming is real. I believe that the patterns are changing. And we do have to have different equipment than we’ve ever had to have.” pic.twitter.com/FHBtogRjCu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 29, 2022

He continued that he believes global warming is real, and that changing weather requires different equipment to deal with. “We do have to have different ways of notification than we ever have, but this is a city that did notifications almost every other hour to the citizens who would connect to the system,” Pridgen continued.

Pridgen told MSNBC that the city issued alerts for people to stay home in the lead-up to and during the snowstorm.

Some people were trapped inside their cars for more than two days as the weather conditions deteriorated, leading Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to call the city a “war zone.” Many emergency vehicles became trapped in the snow while trying to rescue those in need.