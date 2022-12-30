Democratic North Carolina Rep. GK Butterfield Resigns From Congress Early

Democratic North Carolina Rep. G. K. Butterfield, who was set to retire, resigned from Congress early to start a new job as a lobbyist.

“I’m beginning a new job tomorrow,” Butterfield said Friday, according to WRAL.

“It’s another phase of my professional life, so I’m looking forward to it,” Butterfield added, speaking about his new role. “It will be a slower pace.”

Butterfield announced in November he planned to retire at the end of the 117th Congress as a result of the redistricting in his area. (RELATED: ‘It’s Racially Gerrymandered’: Long-Time Democrat Blames New District Map For Retirement)

“The map that was recently enacted by the legislature is a partisan map,” Butterfield said in a video after seeing the newly-drawn map for the district. “It’s racially gerrymandered. It will disadvantage African American communities all across the First Congressional District. I am disappointed, terribly disappointed with the Republican majority legislature for again gerrymandering our state’s congressional districts and putting their party politics over the best interests of North Carolinians.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Bother Me With A Question Like That’: Pelosi Snaps After Reporter Asks If She’ll Serve Full Term)

Butterfield has declined to name the law firm he will be working at.

The North Carolina Democrat has served in Congress since 2004.