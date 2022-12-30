DeSantis Admin Responds After Children Reportedly Spotted At Explicit Christmas-Themed Drag Show

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) responded to reports that children were spotted at an explicit Orlando drag show in a Thursday statement to the Daily Caller.

The DBPR sent a letter to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation warning the organization it may lose its venue license if it did in fact allow underage attendance at a Christmas-themed drag show Wednesday. The letter came after the DBPR launched an investigation into an explicit drag show Monday in Fort Lauderdale that was open to “all-ages.” (RELATED: Texas Supreme Court To Take Up Case Of Father Who May Lose Custody For Saying His Child Is Not Transgender)

Protestors gathered outside the Orlando show Wednesday night, and videos by the press appeared to show children in attendance at the event. Drag queens at the show danced in explicit ways to songs such as “Screwdolph the red-nippled reindeer,” according to reports.

JUST IN: Children are in attendance of an Orlando drag show where performers are sexually dancing to the song ‘Screwdolph’ pic.twitter.com/JCBFQRjhkp — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 29, 2022

“DBPR is actively investigating this matter,” the DBPR told the Caller. “As stated in the letter our agency sent yesterday [Wednesday], ‘If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and all actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future.'”

“The Department will complete its investigation and act accordingly.”

The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.