Editor Daily Rundown: Dems Release Trump’s Tax Returns

DEMS CLOSE OUT HOUSE SESSION BY MAKING TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS PUBLIC WITHOUT HIS PERMISSION… FOX: Democrats release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns

The House Ways and Means Committee released a partially redacted version of former President Trump’s tax returns Friday, completing a longtime objective of Democrats to make Trump’s finances public after the former president unsuccessfully tried to stop them in court.

The financial documents cover six years of Trump’s individual returns filed jointly with his wife, Melania, including his time in the White House. The document dump also includes tax forms for several of Trump’s business entities that were investigated by Ways and Means Democrats, a report from the Democratic majority, and a response by Republicans on the committee. There is nearly 6,000 pages of material, including 2,700 pages of individual returns and more than 3,000 pages from Trump’s businesses.

The tax forms provide insights into the state of Trump’s finances from 2015 to 2020 as he mounts a third bid for president in 2024. The redactions hide personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers.

DEM CAUGHT MANGLING THE FIRST AMENDMENT… ‘#CONTEXT’ … Dem Senator Backtracks After Claiming ‘Hate’ Isn’t Protected By The First Amendment (VIDEO)

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland appeared to backtrack Thursday after he claimed that people who “espouse hate” were not protected by the First Amendment.

“If you espouse hate, if you espouse violence, you’re not protected under the First Amendment,” Cardin said in a clip from a hearing he posted on Twitter Wednesday. “So, I think we can be more aggressive in the way that we handle that type of use of the internet.”

“Our first amendment is one of the defining jewels of this country,” Cardin posted with the 14-second video Wednesday. “It is NOT a free pass to spew violent rhetoric.”

Cardin appeared to clarify the remarks by posting a longer version of the video Thursday after backlash from multiple Twitter users.

“For those interested, here is a longer version of the video referencing hate speech from our recent hearing,” Cardin tweeted with a longer version of the hearing clip, which was one minute, 32 seconds. “Hate speech is protected under the #FirstAmendment, unless it incites violence. #context”

MSNBC HOST STUNNED THAT HER KIDS DON’T WANT TO PLAY PANDEMIC ANYMORE… MSNBC Host ‘Shocked And Appalled’ Her Kids Passed On COVID Boosters (VIDEO)

A MSNBC host said she was “shocked and appalled” Thursday after her children declined to get COVID-19 boosters.

“I had a strange conversation with my 22-year-old and my 16-year-old last night, I said, ‘Okay, I booked you in for COVID updates, you’re both back for holidays, you’re going to get your boosters,’ and both of them said, ‘No, we don’t want to. We’ve had enough vaccines and we don’t think we need them,'” Katty Kay told Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on “Morning Joe.”

“How can you — I was sort of shocked and appalled, but is this the kind of response you’re seeing from young people at the moment, that they think this is over and they don’t need any more vaccines?” Kay asked Emanuel.

Just 5.5% of Americans aged 18 to 24 have received the bivalent COVID-19 booster, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, while 66% of the same age group received the initial COVID-19 vaccine.

FDA ONCE AGAIN CAUGHT COLLUDING WITH DRUG COMPANIES… Report Finds FDA Colluded With Alzheimer’s Drug Maker During Approval Process

A report by multiple House Committees found the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inappropriately colluded with drug company Biogen before approving its Alzheimer’s Drug Aduhelm.

The report was released Thursday after an 18 month investigation by the House Oversight and Energy and Commerce Committees into the FDA’s decision to approve Aduhelm.

FDA officials and Biogen had at least 115 calls, 40 meetings and many email exchanges over the course of a year starting in July 2019, according to the committee report. These interactions were “atypical” and failed to follow the FDA’s documentation protocols, the report says.

FLASHBACK… MAY 2021… BUSINESS INSIDER: An FDA official who led the approval of OxyContin got a $400,000 gig at Purdue Pharma a year later, a new book reveals

The US regulator who oversaw the approval of the highly-addictive opioid OxyContin got a six-figure gig at the drug’s manufacturer a year later, a new book claims.

Curtis Wright, once a director at the US Food and Drug Administration who oversaw evaluation for pain medication, got a position with a first-year compensation package of $400,000 at Purdue Pharma a year after he led the approval of OxyContin, according to the book “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Purdue Pharma’s sale of OxyContin, a formulation of the narcotic oxycodone that was said to slow down the release of the strong painkiller when taken as prescribed, has been associated with the rise of the opioid crisis, according to a trillion-dollar lawsuit filed by nearly all US states.

GLOBAL WARMING IS PRO-HUMAN… DAVID STROM: The Lancet: cold weather 9x more likely to kill than hot

According to a study published in The Lancet, cold weather is far more deadly than excessive heat. In fact, for every person in the world who dies due to some heat-related cause, 9 die due to excessive cold.

Common sense and the barest knowledge of history tells us this, and The Lancet’s study merely confirms (and amplifies) what every sentient human being already knows. It’s not like there are mass migrations of human beings from warmer climes to colder ones. People rarely retire to Siberia or even Minnesota. The flow goes the other direction.

INTERNET PERSONALITY ACCUSED OF SEX CRIMES… FOX: Andrew Tate detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking: reports

Internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother were detained by police in Romania on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group, according to reports.

Reuters reported that Romanian prosecutors confirmed that Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were detained and will remain so for 24 hours with two other suspects from Romania.

Prosecutors from the anti-organized-crime unit issued a statement on the matter after raiding Tate’s and other’s properties in Bucharest.

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said. “They would have gained important sums of money.”

PELE KICKS IT… Brazilian Soccer Legend Pelé Dead At 82

Pelé, arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game of soccer, has passed away at the age of 82.

His death was confirmed by his agent, Joe Fraga, according to the Associated Press. The reason for his death is currently unknown, though it was revealed in December 2022 that he was at a São Paulo hospital in palliative care. This came after reports of him no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatment he was undergoing for his colon cancer, which was diagnosed in September 2021.