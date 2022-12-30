ESPN Is Bringing Back Their ‘This Is SportsCenter’ Campaign In Absolutely Fantastic News

ESPN is bringing back their “This is SportsCenter” campaign.

This is absolutely fantastic!

In what was such a glorious part of a lot of our childhoods, ESPN has made the best move they’ve made as a company in years by announcing that their ‘This is SportsCenter’ campaign is returning, and it’s happening Dec. 30.

The first commercial will be shown, fittingly, during the Capitol Orange Bowl between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson. The name of the spot is “Orange Slices,” and it features members of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sophia Smith), the Syracuse Orange known as Otto, and SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe.

And holy crap, it’s hilarious:

“‘This is SportsCenter’ is iconic, and a campaign that everyone knows and loves. It is at the core of who we are at ESPN, and we’re thrilled it’s returning at a key time in the sports calendar,” Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN, said in a press release. “‘This is SportsCenter’ featured timeless creative dating back to the mid-1990s, and it’s our job to uphold this standard and build upon it in new ways.”

This is the first “This is SportsCenter” commercial since 2019, with more commercials planned in the near future.

I found this news so fantastic that I sat down and made my kids watch this entire “best of” video:

I’m over here just basking in the glory of this news. ESPN has been on a decline for years now, several years at that, but this is one of those key decisions that can save your business.

The “This is SportsCenter” commercials were a big deal in my childhood. I remember staying up late on summer nights and watching the late SportsCenter highlights with my man Stuart Scott (rest in peace), and these hilarious commercials would come on in between. And then I also have the memories of watching games with my dad, and both of us busting out laughing at these hilarious pieces of art. Oh, man, the memories. (RELATED: Sports Glory Or Absolutely Disgusting? Rabid NC State Fan Chugs Mayonnaise At Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

ESPN, thank you for bringing this back. You have no idea how excited this news made me.

The glory!