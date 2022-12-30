‘Treat The Relationship Like A Holiday’: Lorenzo Lamas Shares Advice With Daughter Linked To Leonardo DiCaprio

Famous actor Lorenzo Lamas had some unconventional advice for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she was recently linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio has a reputation for dating women under age 25 and then breaking up with them when they “age out.” In this vein, Lamas had an interesting response to his daughter’s new friend. “I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts,” he said, according to the New York Post. “And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young,” he said.

Lamas admitted that his daughter has feelings for DiCaprio, describing her as being ” very smitten” with him.

“I know she likes him very much,” Lamas said. “I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me,” he said, according to the NY Post.

He took a moment to joke about DiCaprio’s starring role in “Titanic,” saying, “I just told her, you know, absolutely no trans-Atlantic cruises with Leo.”

The actor went on to say, “Anyway, I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship … She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely.” (RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Had Some Blunt Advice For Rising Hollywood Star)

Shortly after that interview, Lamas reportedly called the New York Post and tried to clarify some of his earlier comments.

He walked back his comments and declared that his daughter is friends with DiCaprio, insisting the pair isn’t dating and adding that Victoria wanted to “keep things private.”

“I only talked to you because I felt it would be a positive thing, but she does not feel that way,” Lorenzo admitted, according to the New York Post.

“They’re friends, they’re not in a serious relationship,” he continued. “And I just want that to be clear.”