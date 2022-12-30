Kamala Harris ‘Impossible To Manage’ Because Of ‘Deep, Deep Insecurity,’ New Book Claims

Vice President Kamala Harris is “impossible to manage” because of “deep, deep insecurity,” former staffers alleged in a new book about the Biden administration.

Harris engaged in “really unnecessary gamesmanship” with her staff, which a former aide attributed to “deep, deep insecurity,” according to author Chris Whipple’s new book obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The staffer said she “refused to do the kind of preparation that you need to do before going public on a hardcore policy matter. And then she became incensed and outraged when things wouldn’t go the way she thought they were supposed to. There was a lot of magical thinking,” the Examiner reported.

“I think it’s helpful for people to know that this is not new, and it will inhibit any administration that she is the leader of,” the former staffer added. (RELATED: REPORT: Frustrated Biden Called Harris ‘A Work In Progress’)

Former Harris staffer Gil Duran told Whipple “[t]he amount of stress she created by constantly being impossible to manage and taking out all her stresses on staff — usually women, or people who were not in great positions of authority — was just kind of unbearable,” according to the Examiner.

Duran worked for Harris in 2013 when she was California Attorney General and left less than six months into the job, Politico reported. He has been a frequent public critic of Harris’ management style since her 2020 Democratic Presidential campaign.

Harris’ declined to answer Whipple’s question about “turmoil and morale problems among your staff going back to your time as California attorney general,” the Examiner said.

Harris’ office was rife with dysfunction in her first year as vice president, with Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders and Communications Director Ashley Etienne among the high profile departures.

Whipple’s book, “The Fight of His Life,” is an inside account of the first two years of Biden’s presidency to be published Jan. 17, 2023.