Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield Wastes No Time Scoring The Fastest Three-Pointer In NBA History

Buddy Hield just invented a new form of fast food.

Hield’s Indiana Pacers squared off Dec. 29 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and when things tipped off, it didn’t take long for Hield to get cookin’. As a matter of fact, he put himself in the scoring column in record-breaking fashion.

At the game-opening jump ball, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen ended up knocking the ball to Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield. Known for his sharp-shooting skills, Hield immediately stepped up to the three-point line and put up a shot, connecting with the hoop just three seconds into the game to give the Pacers a lighting-fast 3-0 start.

The three-pointer is the fastest made in the NBA’s play-by-play era (since 1996-97), according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who also played for the Indiana Pacers throughout his entire career, was the owner of the old record. In 2000, in a game against the Golden State Warriors, Miller hit a three at the 11:56 mark in the first quarter.

Hield’s quick cook set the pace for Indiana, who went on to win against the Warriors, 135-126.

Buddy Hield wasted no time 😂 pic.twitter.com/8dV5OJlbYE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2022

First, we had Chef Curry, and now we have HieldDonalds! Or maybe we should call him Hieldees? (Though, I don’t know if anybody would get the Hardees reference on that one.) (RELATED: THE RUMORS ARE FALSE! Hooters Makes It Clear It Is Not Shutting Down)

We’ll just stick with HieldDonalds because that man was providing fast food on the court with how quick that man was cookin’.