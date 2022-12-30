Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Blaine Gabbert Used Jet Ski To Help Rescue Stranded Helicopter Passengers

Blaine Gabbert is an outright hero.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped save four people who were involved in a helicopter crash Dec. 29 in Tampa, Florida, local police said, according to Fox Sports.

Police said that right after 5:00 pm, a helicopter that included the pilot and three passengers crashed before getting to their destination of Peter O. Knight Airport. Both the pilot and passengers stated that they heard a loud bang, which then led to the chopper losing power, landing them in the water close to a yacht club on the Davis Islands, the outlet reported.

Within just a few minutes, two jet skis arrived — one of them being driven by Gabbert — and assisted in bringing the crash victims to land. No injuries were reported.

Gabbert then spoke about the situation at a Dec. 30 press conference.

After a helicopter crashed into the bay yesterday, @BlaineGabbert and his brothers, who were on jet skis, were instrumental in the rescue. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sg2pD1MM4Q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 30, 2022

Woah, how crazy of a situation this had to be for Gabbert.

You’re hanging out with your brother just trying to enjoy the luxuries of being a rich National Football League (NFL) quarterback, and then you end up being a witness to a helicopter crash. And not just that, but you end up going over to help these people and end up becoming a hero.

That was probably a lot more than Gabbert was bargaining for just chillin’ on the Bay, but I bet he’s feeling great after being a part of a rescue situation — hell, I know I would. (RELATED: ‘Get Over It’: Tua Tagovailoa’s Trainer Tells People He ‘Ain’t Going Anywhere’ After Second Concussion)

And just imagine the endorsement deals that could possibly come out of this now for Gabbert, especially in Tampa.

Literally saving people, quite frankly, he deserves it.

Shout out to Blaine Gabbert!