‘Creepy’: Nobody Is Surprised By The First Sentence Of NYT’s Glowing Profile Of Dr. Fauci

The New York Times just couldn’t close out 2022 without publishing another romantic ode to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The walls in Dr. Anthony S. Fauci’s home office are adorned with portraits of him, drawn and painted by some of his many fans,” NYT journalist Sheryl Gay Stolberg starts the love letter, sorry, article about Fauci. Without reading anything more, are you already sitting in stunned silence, rubbing your brow, wondering how the heck we got to this place in history? Because same.

There is so much that can be said about a statement and subsequent imagery conjured by this one sentence, but Twitter owner Elon Musk put it best when he said, “creepy.”

creepy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

Don’t get me wrong, I am not against having personal photographs and artwork up in one’s home, but to surround yourself with images of yourself in your office? That speaks to a kind of psychology I am not qualified enough to unpack.

Fauci told the NYT that the last time someone took a photograph of his personal shrine to himself, the “far right” attacked him as an “egomaniac.” He claimed that he put the images up because he said it would be disrespectful to discard them. (RELATED: Fauci Changes Tune: ‘Completely Open Mind’ About Lab Leak, Gives School Closure Warning)

Mate, you don’t have to throw them away. You can just put them in a cupboard and bring them out when you’re having a sad day. Or, maybe, start scrapbooking in your retirement?