‘Superbad’ Star McLovin Just Got Engaged, Completing His Evolution From Nasally Dweeb To Chad King

“Superbad” star Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Britt Bowman, after proposing on Christmas Eve.

Mintz-Plasse shared the news on his Instagram on Thursday, posting a series of pictures under the caption “Life’s over!!!” with three heart emojis. The couple have been together for five years after starting their relationship in 2017, and have kept themselves relatively private except for a few cute social media tributes here and there, according to PageSix.

He also shared the news on Twitter, quipping that “I told insta, so I guess I gotta tell all my pals over at Twitter. I’ve dug my own grave but at least I’ll be sharing it with my future wife!”

I told insta, so I guess I gotta tell all my pals over at Twitter. I’ve dug my own grave but at least I’ll be sharing it with my future wife!❤️ pic.twitter.com/ipOo3vq5JG — Chris Mintz-Plasse (@MintzPlasse) December 29, 2022



A slew of celebrities were quick to congratulate the happy couple, including actors Hilary Duff and her husband, Alison Brie, and “Succession” star Nicholas Braun. (RELATED: Son Of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is On His Way To His Own Celebrity As D1 Athlete)

Mintz-Plasse is best known for his role of “Fogell/McLovin” in hit teen comedy flick “Superbad,” where he starred alongside Jonah Hill and Michael Cera. He played the extremely dorky friend to Hill and Cera’s outcast who gave himself a fake ID with the name “McLovin.”

He’s since gone on to roles in the “Kick-Ass” franchise and films like “Role Models,” “Honor Society,” and “Neighbors.” He’s also completely physically evolved from being a nasally dork to a straight up Chad King (which means “king alpha male” to everyone not in Gen Z, like me, who had to have that explained to me).