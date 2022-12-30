‘Lead To Horrible Things’: Trump Responds To Democrats Getting His Tax Returns

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement in response to Democrats releasing his tax returns Friday, saying “it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people.”

The House Ways and Means Committee successfully released the tax returns after a years-long legal battle to obtain them. Trump had filed an application in October to block the committee from reviewing his tax returns, but the Supreme Court ruled against Trump in November.

“The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people. The great USA divide will now grow far worse,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Democrats’ request was made to look into whether Trump’s taxes were properly audited under the IRS’s auditing system for presidents, according to the committee’s report. (RELATED: House Committee Releases Trump’s Tax Returns)

“The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street! The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises,” Trump added in his statement.

Trump then cited a Forbes article reporting that the estimated worth of his Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., is close to $168 million.

“Wrong, just sold the hotel for almost $400 Million. Many of their other numbers are wrong too, but by even bigger proportions. But that’s O.K., being wrong doesn’t matter to the Fake News!” Trump said.