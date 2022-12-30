‘We’re Very Sexual’: Reality TV Star Teresa Giudice Spills The Tea On Her Marriage

“The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice isn’t holding back about her active sex life, telling fans she has sex with her husband three times a day.

Giudice dished the dirt on her playful bedroom-time during a recent interview with People, and boasted about her healthy sex life with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“We’re very sexual,” the reality star said.

“I’m like, ‘I’m going home with a lot of clean clothes,’ ’cause we stayed naked a lot of the time,” Ruelas said, according to People. Ruelas definitely had no issues with their sex life saying, “I’m attentive to [her] needs.”

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas stand by sex multiple times a day: It’s ‘normal’ https://t.co/dFQKlRlfKe pic.twitter.com/Ng3i4326MP — Page Six (@PageSix) December 30, 2022

The couple has been known to speak freely about their most intimate moments, and told fans they kept the spark alive by having sex five times a day during the first days of their marriage, according to People. After being together for two years, they’re as happy as can be.

“That was on our honeymoon. You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between,” Giudice said. “But I mean listen, my point is, if you don’t do that, then that’s not normal.”

“That means you love the person you’re with and want to be with … I mean if not, then why be with that person?” she said, according to People.

She restated her belief that sex keeps them bonded to one another on every level. “It’s a normal thing when you love someone,” she noted.

The two have a blended family that consists of a total of six children. Giudice shares daughters Audriana, Milania, Gabriella, and Gia, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Ruelas has two sons from a previous relationship, Louie Jr., and Nicholas. (RELATED: Spanish Model Shocks TV Host When Spilling Tea On Her Sex Life With Soccer Star Husband)

‘Real Housewives’ star Teresa Giudice boasts about sex life with husband: ‘We’re very into each other’#123INFOhttps://t.co/Cyxx9se1Mx — DailyNews (@Daily_News_Off) December 30, 2022

Their lifestyle allows them to continue to frolic freely despite their familial duties.

“We live on six acres, big house, a lot of work that goes on,” Ruelas said, according to the outlet. “We’ll fly past each other like ships in the night and be like, ‘I’ll see you tonight, I’m going to see all of you tonight. I’ll meet up with you, I’ll meet you later on.”

“[The kids] know we’re in love. In the house they’re like, ‘Mom, please no P.D.A. right now,'” he said.

Giudice hopes that her daughters will follow in her footsteps and marry someone that is equally infatuated with them.

“I feel like that’s important to show your children whoever you’re with, that you love that person. It’s not just on the surface, [but] in every level,” she said.