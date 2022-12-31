Woman Arrested After Pushing Toddler Onto Train Tracks

An Oregon woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges after intentionally pushing a toddler onto train tracks in Portland Wednesday.
Brianna Workman, 32, was charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person after shoving a little girl face-first onto the MAX train tracks in Portland in what witnesses say was an unprovoked attack, KGW8 News reported.
Portland woman faces numerous charges for allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto MAX train tracks https://t.co/ZEZfd07Ucz
— KGW News (@KGWNews) December 30, 2022
Video of the incident shows the girl waiting with her mother near the tracks when Workman rises from the bench behind them and roughly shoves the child onto the tracks. Witnesses to the event quickly pulled the girl to safety, though she was reported to have suffered minor injuries to her forehead, the outlet stated. (RELATED: NYC Man Barely Escapes Passing Train After Being Shoved Onto Subway Tracks)
The mother of the child told police she and her daughter had had no interaction with Workman prior to the attack, KGW8 reported.
Workman is no stranger to assault charges, as she was arrested in June 2021 for slashing at a man with a knife who invited her to his room to have breakfast, KGW8 News reported.”I don’t know why I hit him,” Workman reportedly told police at the time, “I was trying to kill myself by stabbing him.”
Following her arrest Thursday, Workman was transported to the Multnomah County jail where she is being held without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan 9, the outlet reported.