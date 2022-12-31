Woman Arrested After Pushing Toddler Onto Train Tracks

An Oregon woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges after intentionally pushing a toddler onto train tracks in Portland Wednesday.

Brianna Workman, 32, was charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person after shoving a little girl face-first onto the MAX train tracks in Portland in what witnesses say was an unprovoked attack, KGW8 News reported.

