Ground Crew Employee Dies In Montgomery Airport Accident

A ground crew employee was killed Saturday afternoon after an accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.

An unnamed American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines crew member was killed on a ramp where an American Airlines regional flight carrier was parked, Reuters reported. Though no details or official cause of death has been released, officials state that an initial investigation has shown that the employee was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s running engines, the outlet reported.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023



“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Montgomery Regional Airport executive director Wade A. Davis stated, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘Mortal Remains’ Found Lodged In The Wheel Arch Of Plane Leaving Nigeria)

All inbound and outbound flights at the airport were grounded for over four hours Saturday afternoon after the incident, but normal operations resumed by 8:30 p.m, CNN reported.

American Airlines said they were “devastated” by the accident and assured CNN of their commitment to those affected. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the incident and will provide additional updates as they become available, the outlet stated.