One Killed, Nine Injured In Alabama NYE Shooting

At least one person is dead and nine are injured after a shooting in Mobile, Alabama during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The annual “Moon Pie Over Mobile” event was the scene of tragedy Saturday when just before midnight gunfire erupted just blocks away from the celebration, CNN reported.

“On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a statement from the Mobile police read.

“During the gunfire, nine other people suffered gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. In addition, two businesses were also struck by gunfire,” the statement continued.

9 shot, 1 killed in Downtown Mobile during #NewYearsEve celebrations.@MobileALPolice Chief Paul Prine says investigators believe it wasn’t a random shooting pic.twitter.com/34vSS6Q1JS — Dana Winter (@DanaWinterTV) January 1, 2023



Video of the attack posted on social media showing a crowd of people fleeing the scene while police appeared to be tending to the wounded on the sidewalk. (RELATED: Canadian Gunman Opens Fire At Condo Board Meeting, Killing 5)

Carly Bragg, a witness to the shooting, told Fox News about the terrifying event describing the gunshots like “super-close fireworks.”

“The timing of it was wild,” Bragg said. “We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg further told the outlet she and her friends took shelter in a corridor “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Mobile Police Department.