Robert Griffin III Bounces Mid Broadcast After Being Told That His Wife Was In Labor

Robert Griffin III abruptly exited the College Football Playoff broadcast on Saturday after receiving news that his wife was in labor.

Griffin III is seen sprinting off the set of the Michigan and TCU broadcast after being told by somebody over the phone that his wife was on the brink of delivering his newborn.

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

This moment seems like it was scripted from a movie. To receive this sort of news live on television is wild to me.

RGIII wrote on Twitter that he flew home to be with his wife but that the baby was not ready to be delivered yet. He said even though it was a false alarm, “GOD KNEW where I needed to be” in reference to him being at home with his pregnant wife.

UPDATE!!!

Southwest got me Home in time!!!

Because our baby decided it WASN’T TIME TO COME OUT YET. We are at Home and enjoying the other kind of 2023 fireworks. Baby Girl must have known that Mommy and Daddy had never spent a New Years apart. GOD KNEW where I needed to be. https://t.co/wSBKrULHew — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

If I learned anything in 2022, it’s how ELECTRIC RGIII is on television. It seems as if he says or does something controversial, yet hilarious, every single time he’s in front of a camera.

RGIII pushing the boundaries of analysis you can get on TV pic.twitter.com/2JsxHG0p8B — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 13, 2022

Happy Black Friday pic.twitter.com/LY5BNaIQAo — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 25, 2022

“It’s an orgy in the end zone!”- RG3 after Michigan’s Alex Orji runs for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/i22sw8rrK4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2022

“BIG PENIX ENERGY” RGIII is a menace😂pic.twitter.com/v3Vz3FE09s — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 18, 2022

RGIII is a national treasure. There is nobody quite like him in the public eye. He’s truly one of the funniest broadcasters there is in this world. Him sprinting off the set Saturday just adds to his catalog of memorable television moments.