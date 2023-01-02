POLL: Almost Half Of Adults Believe COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Caused ‘Unexplained’ Deaths

Almost half of US adults believe side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines may have caused “unexplained” deaths, according to a Rasmussen poll released Monday.

The survey polled 1,000 American adults via telephone or online over the period of Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, with a margin of error of +/- 3%. (RELATED: DeSantis Admin Responds After Children Reportedly Spotted At Explicit Christmas-Themed Drag Show)

Nearly half of Americans, 48%, said there are genuine reasons to be concerned about vaccine efficacy, while 37% said people who are concerned are spreading conspiracy theories.

More than a quarter (28%) of Americans polled said they personally knew someone whose death may have been caused by side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, with 61% saying they did not know anyone and 10% saying they weren’t sure if they did.

A solid majority of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the poll, 71% said they have received the vaccine, while 26% said they have not. The majority of unvaccinated Americans, 77%, expressed concerns about vaccine safety, while 38% of those who received the shot said unexplained vaccine deaths were somewhat likely.

Among adults under 40 years old, 35% believe they know someone who may have died from vaccine side effects. Individuals making less than $30,000 a year are more concerned about vaccine safety, while those making more than $200,000 per year are more likely to believe that concerns about vaccine safety are rooted in conspiracy theories.