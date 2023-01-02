Famous Golfer Barry Lane Dead At 62 After Short Illness

British golfing icon and former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane died Sunday at the age of 62.

Lane’s death was announced by the DP World Tour’s official Twitter account Sunday. Several fellow golfers and sports personalities shared tributes on the post, showing how beloved and respected Lane was for his personality and sportsmanship.

“Gutted, he was great with me when I first came out on tour,” wrote golfer Paul Waring. “RIP Baz.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Olympian and golfer Catriona Matthew, who also used the hashtag “RIPBaz.”

Barry Lane has passed away at the age of 62. — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 1, 2023



Originally from England, Lane made 693 starts on the European branch of the PGA Tour (now called the DP World Tour) and ranked fourth on the Tour’s all-time appearance list, according to Reuters. In 1988, he won the Scottish Open by three strokes. He also played in the 1993 Ryder Cup where team Europe nearly beat the United States. (RELATED: John Daly Shares His Blunt Thoughts On Biden Voters, Clinton’s Golf Game)

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane,” European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both tours. The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year trophy in his honor is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December.”

The death came after a short illness but no further information was provided on his cause of death.