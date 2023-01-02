Biden To Appear With Mitch McConnell In Kentucky To Celebrate Infrastructure, Bipartisanship

President Joe Biden will appear alongside GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at an event to celebrate bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to speak about “how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the administration said, according to The Hill.

He will stand alongside Sen. McConnell, Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend tweeted.

They will celebrate $1.64 billion in funding for the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Kentucky to Ohio. The funding will go towards rebuilding the 60-year-old bridge and adding a second crossing designed to reduce congestion, Reuters reported.

Pres. Biden is back at the WH and responded to a couple of questions. I asked about his trip to Kentucky this week where he will be joined by GOP Senate Leader McConnell. pic.twitter.com/55V4LkXTT5 — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) January 2, 2023

“Building a new companion bridge on the Brent Spence Bridge corridor will be one of the bill’s crowning accomplishments, bringing long-awaited safety improvements, traffic relief and rejuvenated commerce to Northern Kentucky and Southwestern Ohio,” McConnell said in a statement last week. (RELATED: Here Are The 18 Senate Republicans Who Voted For $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill)

The funding comes from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill with $110 billion in funding for new roads, bridges and major projects, according to the White House.

It will also fund $65 billion in broadband infrastructure and $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations, CNN reported. The law has funded 20,000 new infrastructure projects underway in 2023, NBC News reported.

President Biden told reporters Monday, “we’ve been friends a long time” and “there’s nothing newsy about our relationship,” when asked about the trip with McConnell.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.