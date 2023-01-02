Boston Celtics’ Robert Williams III Bends Rim With Powerful Dunk, Causes Bizarre 35-Minute Delay

You have “Bend It Like Beckham,” now prepare to be introduced to “Bend It Like Robert” — though it’s not as catchy.

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets faced off New Year’s Day in a clash of the top NBA Eastern Conference team against the top squad in the West. However, when the dust settled after the game, the matchup was the last thing on people’s minds. Instead, it was a bent rim.

The game itself between the Celtics and Nuggets ended up being completely overshadowed after a strange 35 minutes with several officials working frantically to get the rim back balanced after Boston’s Robert Williams III put it out of line after thrashing a dunk.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams slammed through a massive dunk and then proceeded to hang on to the rim, bending it in the process. A timeout was called shortly after with Ball Arena workers coming to the floor to fix things up. Originally, one technician was sent out, however, it ended up being a “how many guys does it take to fix a rim during an NBA game?” moment after several officials had to come out to get things to a point where play could resume.

The Denver Nuggets went on to win the game, 123-111.

.@rob_williamsIII can’t believe what he’s seeing and tbh neither can we😂#BOSvsDEN pic.twitter.com/0DfmAdVxqK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 2, 2023

I know a lot of people got mad at Robert Williams III for this, but I’m not getting mad at power.

Hell, Williams made me laugh. I absolutely love how the clip above was perfectly timed. You had the commentators going at Williams in a “gotcha!” moment while showing a replay of the bending dunk, and then Williams immediately shakes his head when the camera shoots over to him. (RELATED: Luka Doncic Misses Free Throw, Proving Why He Is The League MVP)

Perfectly timed clip, perfectly hilarious video. I love it.

People get mad about every damn thing. Keep up the good work, Rob.