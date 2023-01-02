California Law Weakening Parental Rights For Kids Seeking Gender Transitions Goes Into Effect

A California law making the state a safe haven for children seeking sex changes by weakening parental rights went into effect Sunday.

The new law blocks California courts from enforcing out-of-state court orders revoking custody for parents who allow their children to get illegal sex changes and protects parents and their children from legal ramifications for pursuing cross-sex medical treatments that are illegal for minors in their home states. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law Sept. 30 and it went into effect Jan. 1. (RELATED: As US Goes All-In On Child Sex Changes, These Countries Are Having Second Thoughts)

California lawmakers were inspired by restrictions in Texas labeling cross-sex medical procedures for minors a form a child abuse, along with other red states limiting minors’ access to the treatments.

BIG NEWS: @GavinNewsom signed into law our bill (SB 107) to offer refuge to trans kids & their families if they’re being criminalized in their home states. States like Texas & Alabama are seeking to tear these families apart. California won’t be party to it. We have your backs. pic.twitter.com/cbQsmhatip — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 30, 2022

“States like Texas & Alabama are seeking to tear these families apart,” Democratic California state Sen. Scott Wiener, who introduced the bill, wrote. “California won’t be party to it. We have your backs.”

The law has been subject to criticism from advocacy groups who are concerned about the erosion of parental rights and the safety of minors.

“Senate Bill 107 is an extreme over-reaction to modest efforts by other states to prevent harm to minors,” the Protect Child Health Coalition wrote in its argument opposing the bill.

“[The bill] would create a series of unprecedented and dangerous exceptions to California law and customary practice regarding cooperation with other states’ legal proceedings. For example, it would forbid the release of medical information, even in a civil or criminal proceeding and even in response to a valid subpoena,” the argument read.

