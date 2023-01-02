Chicago Streets See 8 Killed, More Than 20 Injured Over New Year’s Weekend

Shootings in Chicago killed eight people over New Year’s Day weekend, a higher death toll than during the same weekend a year earlier, according to multiple reports.

The recent shootings wounded at least an additional 22 people, with several of the deadly incidents occurring on New Year’s Day 2023, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Shootings on New Year’s Day weekend 2022 resulted in six deaths and 25 injured victims, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Illinois Supreme Court Presses Pause On Controversial Cash Bail Law Hours Before Taking Effect)

The weekend brought an end to a year of reduced murders but broader rising crime in America’s third largest city. Complaints of murder, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated battery fell by about 13%, 2% and 8% respectively compared to 2021, but the combined number of complaints for those crimes and robberies, burglaries and thefts went up by roughly 41%, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) indicated.

The CPD deployed 1,300 extra officers over the New Year’s weekend to deal with large crowds, Fox 32 reported. Hundreds of officers resigned from the department in 2022, according to data obtained by CBS Chicago.

Seven Chicago Police Department officers took their own lives last year, with three doing so during one week in December, according to WTTW.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

