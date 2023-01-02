Man Accused Of Killing Dollar Tree Employee With Machete: Police

Ohio police say they have arrested a man who allegedly killed a Dollar Tree employee with a machete Sunday.

The Upper Sandusky Police Department (USPD) received a call about a man waving a machete at 4:25 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the USPD. Officers were then dispatched to the store, where they found the female employee dead. (RELATED: Woman Shows Up To First Day At New Job, Gets Knocked Out By Customer)

A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in connection to the death of a Dollar Tree store employee in Upper Sandusky. https://t.co/uVZufjW84j #10TV — 10TV (@10TV) January 2, 2023

The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived. The USPD later located the suspect and took him into custody, according to the Facebook post.

It remains unclear whether the suspect had a relationship with the victim or a motive, 13ABC reported. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas told the outlet.

A similar crime took place in Texas in October, when man was charged after allegedly killing his father-in-law with a machete, WFAA reported. Bedford Police identified the suspect as Anthony Paul Chaffin, 28, and the victim as Jason Keith Enos, 41, both of whom reportedly got into a family argument that turned violent.