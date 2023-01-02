Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dead At 67

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67, according to an Instagram post by his brother and fellow bandmate, Verdine White.

Verdine, the bass guitarist for the band, wrote a touching tribute informing fans of the tragic news, but did not declare White’s cause of death.

“Dearest Family Friends and Fans … Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” he wrote. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! 🥁🥁,” Verdine said.

He went on to share some of the many accolades that White achieved over the course of his long career in the world of entertainment.

“Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Verdine said.

Verdine then shared some fond memories of his brother’s personality and his warm spirit. “But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!” he said. “And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!🙏🏾😍🙏🏾.” (RELATED: Anita Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead At 74)

He concluded his affectionate tribute with a show of love for his bandmate and brother, before taking a moment to thank fans for their show of support.

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!” he added. “We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️and back!🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈,” Verdine wrote in the post.