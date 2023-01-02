Pedestrian Struck By Three Cars In Lethal Hit-And-Run

A man was struck by three cars in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday evening in California, according to a local report.

The victim was hit by one car while crossing the north crosswalk of Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, and the car fled the scene, according to ABC 7. Two more cars hit the man, yet the drivers stopped, the Long Beach Police Department reportedly said. (RELATED: REPORT: LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass’ Daughter Injured In Hit-And-Run)

The second car, a Hyundai Elantra, hit the man, but the driver stopped to contact police. The victim was then hit by a third car and was subsequently dragged to an area near Spring Street and Pacific Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead after the police located him trapped underneath a Honda Odyssey, the third car that was allegedly driven by a 78-year-old man, according to ABC 7.

An investigation into the first driver’s identity found an unknown vehicle that travelled through Pacific Avenue, going northbound. It is likely the first car that hit the man, according to ABC 7.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office is investigating the victim’s identity, which currently remains unknown, according to the Long Beach Post.