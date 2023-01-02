New York Allows Student-Athletes To Get Endorsement Money Without Losing Scholarships

College athletics just continues to get more and more professional.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that allows collegiate student-athletes to profit off of their name, image, or likeness without the risk of losing their eligibility status to play in college sports or their scholarships.

“Our collegiate student athletes are heroes on the field – and they deserve to be treated like heroes even after the final whistle,” Hochul said. “For too long, collegiate student athletes have not been able to benefit from the extraordinary benefits their hard work has provided to their schools. I’m proud to sign this legislation that will help New York’s collegiate student athletes earn the recognition they deserve.”

The law officially took effect Jan. 1.

New York has become the 32nd state to enact NIL legislation. The Collegiate Athletic Participation Compensation Act was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul yesterday. How NIL legislation varies on a state-by-state basis: https://t.co/1yT8cVmbHS pic.twitter.com/KXlKCkBejW — Pete Nakos (@Pete_Nakos96) November 22, 2022

I’m sure we all can agree that Kathy Hochul is a disastrous governor, but this is one move where me and the ol’ guv see eye-to-eye. College kids should be able to make money off of their name, image or likeness, plain and simple. They’re the main reasons why the money is rolling in, and they should be allowed to get a cut of it. After all, they are the ones actually performing and doing the work.

Plus, to be quite frank, I’m tired of waiting around for new college football and college basketball video games (and I want college baseball back too, and you might as well throw soccer and hockey in there as well). Give the kids their damn money so I can game — college style. (RELATED: USC Blows 15-Point Lead In 4 Minutes To Suffer Epic Collapse, Tulane Wins Cotton Bowl)

And that’s the real issue: no new video games in nearly a decade.

This needs to end. I’m in desperate need.