Rolling Stone Listed 200 Best Singers Of All Time … With Some Massive Snubs

Rolling Stone on Sunday released its list of the 200 best singers of all time, with some massive snubs and highly questionable picks.

The magazine said it came up with the final version of the list after compiling the names from its “staff and key contributors.”

Rookie mistake, full stop.

We’re probably talking a large portion of staffers in their 20s who haven’t even grazed the depths of true music — and this list shows it.

Rolling Stone originally published a list of the 100 Greatest Singers in 2008, which used an “elaborate voting process that included input from well-known musicians” and produced a list with results “skewed toward classic rock and singers from the Sixties and Seventies.”

As it turns out, listening to the pros does make sense, because wait until you see who Rolling Stone left off its 2022 list — and who they threw on.

Some of the big names who did not appear on the list include: Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Billy Joel, Bonnie Tyler, Barry Gibb, Bobby Hatfield of the Righteous Brothers, Tony Williams of the Platters, Daryl Hall, Frankie Valli, Joe Cocker and so many others who fundamentally shaped music itself.

Now, their absence could conceivably be understood if this had truly been a competitive and tight race. But it wasn’t.

Here are some of the singers who made the list and undoubtedly should’ve been given the boot the second their name even entered the dialogue.

Rosalía (yes, most of us are probably thinking, ‘Who?’), Billie Eilish (She’s talented for sure, but to put her up alongside the greats is a slap in the face to pretty much anyone who knows real music), Burna Boy, Brandy, Anohni, Jung Kook of BTS, SZA, Lana Del Ray, Marc Anthony, Carrie Underwood, Bono, IU, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Usher, Rihanna, Kate Bush… the list really can go on and on. (RELATED: World Famous Singer Celine Dion Reveals Serious Medical Condition, Cancels Several Shows)

I’ve never even heard of half these people. The other half are talented performers, sure, but they certainly couldn’t even hold a candle to some truly great voices. Unfortunately, my generation wasn’t raised with parents who drowned the house with the Bee Gees, Elvis, the Eagles, the Beatles and so many others. Fortunately, I am not willing to let this terrible list go without scrutiny.

Of course, the list didn’t get it all wrong, with names like Dion, Neil Young, Donna Summer, Jackie Wilson, Ozzy Osborne, Roger Daltrey, Elvis Presley, Paul McCartney, Smokey Robinson and countless others.