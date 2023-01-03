Biden To Host Another Event Remembering Jan. 6 On Two Year Anniversary

President Joe Biden will host a second event this Friday to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots of 2021.

The event will be held in the East Room of the White House where the president will deliver remarks about the riots and the events at the Capitol Building, according to the White House schedule. The 2021 riots have been the subject of an ongoing investigation by the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 committee. (RELATED: ‘They Knew I Did Nothing Wrong’: Jan. 6 Committee Drops Subpoena Of Trump)

On Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 80,000 protestors congregated in the nation’s capital to show support for then-president Trump and protest the certification of the 2020 election. Several thousand of those protesters then surrounded and later entered the Capitol Building, where some started fires and damaged property; one protestor was shot by a security guard.

Last year, Biden visited the Capitol and gave a speech on the steps where the riots occurred. Biden’s speech was full of harsh criticism regarding former President Donald Trump and his supporters for their “web of lies” concerning election fraud that precipitated the attack.

“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Biden stated. “He has done so because he values power over principle because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest, America’s interest, and because his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy and our Constitution.”

In 2021, the House of Representatives announced that it had created a special committee to investigate what happened during the riots and what led up to it, according to ABC News. The committee dissolved in December ahead of the swearing-in of the new Congress.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.