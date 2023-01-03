Pennsylvania Police Chief Killed In Shootout With Suspect

The chief of the Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, police department was killed and another officer was injured in a shootout with a suspect Monday.

Chief Justin McIntire, who had led the small town’s police force since 2018, died at the scene, while the other officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, sources told CBS News. The 28-year-old suspect, Aaron Lamont Swan, was killed by police during another shootout in Pittsburgh later that day after he fled the initial scene and fired on law enforcement when they caught up with him, according to the outlet.

Swan was wanted by police for violating his probation, and local law enforcement had been looking for him since Sunday, CBS noted. He fled police during a traffic stop Sunday night, and evaded them on foot during after another chase Monday morning.

Police located Swan again at around 2:00 p.m. Monday near the border between Brackenridge, an Allegheny County borough with a population of around 3,200, and neighboring Tarrentum, per CBS. A gunfight broke out, leading to McIntire’s death, after which Swan fled in a stolen vehicle before eventually being caught and killed later in the day, the outlet reported.

Swan has a history of violence, including a 2014 conviction for shooting at K-9 officer, 2017 convictions for armed robbery and inflicting serious bodily injury, and a 2019 guilty plea for selling drugs, CBS reported. (RELATED: Police Charge Grandfather With Fatal Stabbing Of 8-Year-Old Grandson)

Community members have set up a memorial for the fallen officer outside the police station, contributing flowers, crosses and stuffed animals, according to local CBS affiliate KDKA.