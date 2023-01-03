‘Florida Is Where Woke Goes To Die’: Ron DeSantis Sworn In As Governor For Second Term

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn into his second term as governor of the state during a ceremony at the Florida State Capitol building Tuesday.

After being sworn in, DeSantis gave a speech touting his accomplishments during his first term as governor, saying Florida is now number one in a number of different categories, including educational freedom. He also mentioned the number of people who decided to move to the Sunshine State during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the “liberty” and “sanity” the state offers.

Here in Tallahassee at the Florida State Capitol building for Gov. Ron Desantis’s inauguration. Stay tuned with @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zmKIpwMq9W — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 3, 2023

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die!” DeSantis said. (RELATED: DeSantis Admin Responds After Children Reportedly Spotted At Explicit Christmas-Themed Drag Show)

WATCH:

.@GovRonDeSantis: “Freedom lives…in our great Sunshine State of Florida…It lives in the dreams of the historic number of families who have moved from states across this country because they saw Florida as the land of liberty and the land of sanity.” pic.twitter.com/dEnbFGRVDw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2023

“Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” DeSantis continued. “It lives in the dreams of the historic number of families who have moved from states across this country because they saw Florida as the land of liberty and the land of sanity.” (RELATED: DeSantis Rejects Biden’s Request To Send State National Guard To DC)

The ceremony took place after Florida’s Cabinet members were sworn in outside the state Capitol building.

(This post will be updated as more information becomes available.)