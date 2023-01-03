‘You’re Gonna Feel This One’: Famous Actress Gabrielle Union Reveals Lack Of Remorse After Cheating

Famous actress Gabrielle Union got real about being unfaithful in her first marriage on the latest episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, and admitted to feeling no guilt after cheating.

Union spoke candidly but seemingly without much emotion as she addressed the mistakes she made during her marriage to former NFL running back Chris Howard. “I definitely was not getting Wife of the Year Awards,” Union said during the podcast. “I had some focus issues, you know.”

Union and Howard were married from 2001 to 2006, but Union apparently felt very little remorse after she stepped out on the couple’s wedding vows.

Union chalked up her errors to her belief that the marriage was simply not meant to be.

She said she thought of her marriage at the time as “just such a stupid relationship that should have never gotten out of the dating phase.”

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she added.

Union said she was stuck between realizing there were behaviors from her husband that she didn’t approve of, and feeling her own sense of self-entitlement in the relationship. She told host Dax Shepard she felt “entitled” to cheating, since she was the one paying the bills and accelerating their lifestyle.

Union later admitted to judging her husband’s behavior and then thinking, “You’re gonna feel this one,” while she cheated on him in return. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Good Morning America’ Host Files For Divorce Amid Cheating Scandal)

“I felt that that’s what comes, the spoils of riches,” Union said.

The famous actress then drew a parallel between her actions and those of her parents: “Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.”

Union went on to say she was “horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me.”

“[Cheating] made me feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving,” she said. “In hindsight, yes, I absolutely needed something from them that I was not providing for myself, and neither was my marriage.”