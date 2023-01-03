REPORT: YouTube Star Jenna Marbles’ Husband Pepper Sprays Alleged Stalker Trespassing On Their Property

An alleged stalker showed up for an unwelcome visit Monday at YouTube star Jenna Marbles’ home, and her husband greeted the female suspect with pepper spray, TMZ reported.

The woman visited the San Fernando Valley home Marbles shares with her husband, Julien Solomita, twice in the same day before the pepper spray confrontation took place, according to TMZ. The woman had allegedly been trying to get in contact with Solomita.

Details about the exchange between Solomita and the woman have not been revealed.

Members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) encountered the woman on their way over to the home after receiving a call about the alleged incident, according to TMZ. The suspect required assistance after being hit with the pepper spray, the outlet reported. The LAPD called an ambulance to ensure she was assessed by paramedics, who subsequently determined the alleged trespasser needed further medical care.

Paramedics brought the alleged stalker to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries remains unclear, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Claimed To Be Armed)

Famous YouTube personality Jenna Marbles was upstairs at the time of the incident and did not witness the exchange between her husband and the alleged stalker, TMZ reported.

The woman will reportedly be taken to jail and booked for felony stalking when she is released from the hospital.

Newlyweds Marbles and Solomita exchanged vows in December. They both denied having any prior relationship with the woman and claimed they do not know who she is, according to TMZ.