Jeremy Renner Speaks Out About His Devastating Accident

Jeremy Renner addressed fans from his hospital bed after a devastating snowplow accident resulted in critical injuries on New Year’s Day.

The Marvel actor demonstrated that he had real-life superhero skills when he pushed through the pain to address his fans directly Tuesday evening.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote to his Instagram page. Renner also posted a hospital selfie that showed he had visible marks on the left side of his face after the accident.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam released further information about Renner’s snowplow accident on Tuesday. It is believed that 51-year-old Renner was helping a family member get their vehicle out of the snow after a 3-foot snowfall the previous night, according to People.

“Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving,” Balaam said.

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” Balaam stated, according to People.

“At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully,” Balaam noted. (RELATED: Rally Car Driver Ken Block Dead At 55)

Balaam went on to indicate that the police department did not suspect foul play, and there was no evidence of impairment at the time of the accident, according to People.

“The investigation is ongoing, however, we do not suspect any foul play. I’ll repeat that: We do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident,” Balaam stated.

The sheriff’s department has retained the snowplow and continues to investigate the machine in order to “rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll.” Balaam said.

Renner is still in critical but stable condition at this time, according to People.