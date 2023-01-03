Police Investigating After Two Octogenarians Killed In Senior Living Community

A husband and wife were killed Saturday at a senior living community in Mount Dora, Florida, according to police.

An 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead at the Waterman Village senior living facility late Saturday afternoon after police received a report of suspicious activity, according to a report rom Click Orlando. Mount Dora Police Department did not release any information on how the couple were killed, but that they are conducting “purely a homicide investigation.”

“We’re moving, this case is fast-moving. I feel very confident that we’re going to have a successful conclusion,” Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson said Monday at a press conference. The department is also offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“The most insignificant piece of information that someone may have seen over the last couple of days, the most insignificant piece of information, may be a primary, may be the center point in a wheel, right? It may be the thing that holds the wheel together,” Gibson continued. (RELATED: Five Injured, One Critically, After Two Homes Explode)

Multiple agencies are investigating the murder, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Lake County Sheriff’s Office, according Fox 35 Orlando. City officials urged residents that there is “no need to feel unsafe” in the city. Extra security has also been put in place at the senior living facility, Fox35 noted.