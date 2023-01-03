NYC Subway Shooter Pleads Guilty To Terrorism, Firearms Charges

The suspect in the NYC subway shooting pleaded guilty Tuesday to 10 terrorism counts and one firearms count for opening fire at a subway car April 12.

Frank James was charged with 10 counts of committing a terror attack or other violence on a mass transit system, one for each victim injured in the shooting, according to the superseding indictment by federal prosecutors. He was also charged with one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect pleads guilty to federal terrorism charges

“While I was on the train, I fired a weapon,” James said during the court hearing, according to ABC News. “My intent was to cause serious bodily injury to the people on the train. Although it was not my intention to cause death, I was fully aware that a death or deaths could occur as a result of my discharging a firearm in such an enclosed space as a subway car.”

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on April 12, James fired 33 gun shots at a crowded train car heading towards the 36th street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Liberal Prosecutors Helped Fuel Crime Surges In Some American Cities, Experts Say)

He was reportedly disguised as an MTA employee to hide his identity. James allegedly set off a smoke bomb before firing at the passengers with a Glock 17 handgun, the Department of Justice stated in a press release.

“James’s admission of guilt to all eleven counts of the superseding indictment acknowledges the terror and pain he caused. This guilty plea is an important step towards holding James fully accountable and helping the victims of the defendant’s violence and our great city heal,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in the press release.

James faces up to life in prison for each of the 11 counts, according to the DOJ statement.