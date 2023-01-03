Jordan Peterson Investigated, Allegedly For Criticizing Justin Trudeau

The College of Psychologists of Ontario is investigating Canadian clinical psychologist and author Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, allegedly over criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The association confirmed on its website that it released a decision Nov. 22 requiring Peterson to complete a Specified Continuing Education or Remedial Program (SCERP), a coaching program designed to address concerns about an individual’s public conduct.

Peterson says the investigation is due to his retweeting Pierre Poilievre — an opposition candidate for prime minister — and writing posts critical of Justin Trudeau. (RELATED: ‘Way Out Of Line’: Pro-Life Activists Blast Trump For Blaming The Movement For GOP’s Poor Midterm Performance)

“I am to take a course of such training (with reports documenting my ‘progress’ or face an in-person tribunal and suspension of my right to operate as a licensed clinical psychologist,” Peterson wrote on Twitter.

Peterson said that a dozen or so people “from all over the world” alleged he “harmed” them, although none had ever been his clients.

“We are now in a situation in Canada under @JustinTrudeau where practicing professionals can have their livelihoods and public reputations threatened in a very serious manner for agreeing with the Official Opposition and criticizing major government figures,” he continued.

If I comply the terms of my re-education and my punishment will be announced publicly. I have already had the second most serious category of punishment levied against me and have been deemed at high risk to “re-offend.” — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

Twitter suspended Peterson in June for calling the actor formerly known as Ellen Page — a biological woman — by female pronouns. The platform reinstated him in November following Elon Musk’s acquisition.

The College of Psychologists of Ontario told the Daily Caller it could not comment on the investigation per certain confidentiality provisions in the Regulated Health Professionals Act of 1991. Peterson has appealed the body’s ruling with the Ontario Divisional Court.