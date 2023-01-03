Rapper Defends His Decision To Throw A Fan’s Phone Into The Water

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny threw a fan’s phone into the water, and he’s not sorry.

The artist came forward shortly after the video of the phone toss went viral on social media during the last week of December. Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — addressed the incident by letting fans know he expects to be respected. He offered no apology at all, and his statement served as a warning for anyone else who might try to invade his privacy just because he’s famous.

The viral video showed a fan approaching Bad Bunny for a selfie. The woman was smiling ear to ear and she kept pace with him as he walked down a street, surrounded by security. At one point it seemed as though he was tolerating the experience, and he briefly smiled during the interaction. The woman then leaned in toward him for the photo, and Bad Bunny promptly snatched the phone out of her hand and tossed it into a large body of water to her left.

The Grammy-winning rapper explained the reasoning behind his actions, but if fans were hoping he’d feel remorseful, they were sorely disappointed. (RELATED: STUDY: Country Music Dominates Top Live Events By State In 2022)

La persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibirá mi atención y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabrón teléfono en la cara lo consideraré como lo que es, una falta de respeto y así mismo lo trataré yo. #SINCOJONESMETIENE — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) January 2, 2023

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” Bad Bunny tweeted on Monday, according to a Google translation of his original Spanish post. “Those who come and put a bastard phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

On the end of his post, he added the hashtag “#SINCOJONESMETIENE,” Puerto Rican slang for “I don’t care.”