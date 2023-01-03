Republican Jewish Coalition Leader Says Anti-McCarthy Republicans Are ‘Infidels’ Who Must Face Consequences

Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks accused the opponents of Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy of being “infidels” who are causing “chaos” and “problems” during the historic Speaker vote.

Twenty House Republicans actively opposed McCarthy’s leadership by nominating Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs on the first ballot and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan in the second and third round. These members have accused McCarthy and his supporters of benefitting from “special interest” money and of being “part of the swamp cartel.”

“When all the dust settles I hope the infidels pay a real prices for all the chaos and problems they’re causing. Actions should have consequences,” Brooks wrote.

The 20 members included Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

The anti-McCarthy coalition prevented the Speaker-designate from garnering the required 218 votes to obtain the gavel. He accrued 203 votes on the first and second ballots and 202 on the third. His first challenger, Biggs, only acquired 10 votes. (RELATED: Speaker Vote Heads To Second Ballot For First Time In 100 Years)

Jordan earned 19 votes on the second ballot and 20 on the third, though he himself voted in favor of McCarthy and has not expressed any interest in becoming Speaker. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds flipped his initial McCarthy in favor of the Ohio representative.

The House adjourned after the third ballot, leaving the choices for Speaker currently up in the air.