Rep.-Elect Robert Garcia Will Take Oath On Vintage Superman Comic Book

Democratic California Rep. Robert Garcia will be sworn in as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress on a vintage copy of a DC Comics book.

The items chosen to take their oath of office by newly elected Congressional members included a copy of the Holy Bible, the U.S. Constitution, and the DC Comics book Superman #1, according to a picture tweeted by Congressional reporter Matt Laslo.

“A member of the House of Representatives is taking their oath on a classic Superman comic book,” Laslo tweeted.

"A member of the House of Representatives is taking their oath on a classic Superman comic book," Laslo tweeted.

After much speculation as to which member chose the vintage comic, Garcia confirmed in a tweet that he would be taking his oath on Superman #1 and other items important to him.

“Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents, who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress,” the California Congressman tweeted.

"Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents, who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress," the California Congressman tweeted.

Garcia, along with the other newly elected members of Congress, is waiting to be sworn in until after the members elect a new Speaker of the House. (RELATED: GOP Infighting Hits Fever Pitch Ahead Of Speaker Vote)

Despite reports Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy would be elected as House Speaker, he failed to secure the 218 votes required. It has been over a century since the House needed more than one ballot to elect a new speaker.

The House adjourned until Wednesday after three failed votes for House Speaker.