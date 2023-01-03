Tucker Carlson Reveals Two Things McCarthy Should Do To Win Speaker’s Gavel

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy could “restore our system to health” and win the speakership by doing two things.

“If Kevin McCarthy wants to be the speaker, he’s going to have to do things he would never do otherwise. Like what? We can think of at least two things,” Carlson said. “First, release the January 6th files, not some of the January 6th files and video, all of it and not to some phony committee that will hide them, in fact designed to hide them from the public, but put them online, release them to the public directly so that the rest of us can finally know what actually happened on January 6th, 2021. It’s been two years. It’s long overdue. It’s our right as Americans to know.”

McCarthy failed to receive the 218 votes necessary to become speaker in three ballots before the House of Representatives adjourned for the day Tuesday. McCarthy offered concessions to more conservative members, agreeing to some proposals from the House Freedom Caucus Sunday, but failed to convince the holdouts. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Says McCarthy ‘Smugly Rejected’ Key Proposal That Would’ve Gotten Him 218 Votes)

On the first ballot, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona received 10 votes, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio received six, Republican Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Jim Banks of Indiana each received one and former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York received one. Jordan received 19 votes in the second ballot, and 20 in the third ballot after Donalds switched his vote from McCarthy to Jordan.

WATCH:

Records from the House of Representatives can be shielded from public view for at least 30 years, the Los Angeles Times reported, and some information may be held for decades beyond that.

“Second, Kevin McCarthy could put Thomas Massie of Kentucky in charge of a new Frank Church committee, designed to discover what the FBI and the intel agencies have been doing to control domestic politics in this country,” Carlson said. “They’ve been doing it a lot. But no one in Washington wants to talk about it. This topic is effectively off limits and has been. In fact, no one has talked about it for almost 50 years. And so because no one has talked about it or stopped it, the rot has spread and democracy has withered. You can feel it. The FBI is now a bigger force in American elections than any single group of voters. This cannot continue. It is poison.”

The FBI paid Twitter over $3 million between October 2019 and February 2021 to offset costs the social media company incurred while responding to requests from the agency, according to documents provided to Michael Shellenberger. The documents revealed the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks targeting Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post’s Oct. 14, 2020 report on the contents of a laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop.

“Kevin McCarthy is uniquely situated right now to stop it. So, by striking a deal with his 20 colleagues, McCarthy could restore our system to health and at the very same time get the job he’s always wanted,” Carlson said. “It’s not so complicated. Let’s hope he does it.”

