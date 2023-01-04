‘I Don’t Know How You Avoid It’: Biden Weighs In On Danger Of NFL After Damar Hamlin’s Tragedy

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he doesn’t know how the NFL can prevent injuries after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had a cardiac arrest live on the field.

“I don’t know how you avoid it. I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But … it is dangerous. We’ve got to just acknowledge it,” Biden told reporters while retuning from a trip to Kentucky.

Biden later added that he had spoken “at length” with Hamlin’s parents.

Hamlin remains in the hospital in critical condition after being taken off the field Monday. His uncle, Dorrian Glenn, expressed gratitude that Hamlin is alive and said the family is taking the situation “day by day.” (RELATED: ‘Taking It Day By Day’: Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Gives Update On NFL Star)

“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Glenn told CNN.

A reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday whether Biden had a reaction to Hamlin’s tragedy.

“The president has seen the horrific news of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during the game last night. It was, as I said, horrific. And millions of people saw that across the country,” she said.

“We hope his condition and his health improves quickly. And like the rest of the nation, our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and — and his teammates,” Jean-Pierre added.